Buffalo Chip Legends Ride - Deadwood
Aug 4, 2025
Annual 50-mile motorcycle ride from Deadwood to Sturgis. The ride starts at the Historic Franklin Hotel in Deadwood and ends to the Legendary Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.
This non-profit event helps raise money for regional charities.
|Historic Franklin Hotel, Buffalo Chip
|709 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
|(605) 347-9000
|https://www.buffalochip.com/legendsride/the-event/
