Buffalo Stampede Rodeo - Kadoka

Jun 20, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024

PRCA/WPRA rodeo featuring bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding. Check us out on Facebook at Kadoka Buffalo Stampede for updates.





Fee: $15 over 10 years of age. Kids 10 and under are FREE.

https://www.facebook.com/KadakaBuffaloStampede