Buffalo Stampede Rodeo - Kadoka
Jun 26, 2025 - Jun 29, 2025
PRCA/WPRA rodeo featuring bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding. Check us out on Facebook at Kadoka Buffalo Stampede for updates.
Fee: $15 over 10 years of age. Kids 10 and under are FREE.
|Location:
|Buffalo Stampede Arena
|Map:
|SD Hwy 248, Kadoka, South Dakota 57543
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/KadakaBuffaloStampede
All Dates:
