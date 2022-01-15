Share |

Buning Beetle

Jan 15, 2022 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm

The Burning of the Beetle is in its 10th year. Festivities begin with a Variety Show at the high school at 3 p.m. The torch march will leave the school at 5 p.m., and will make its way to Pageant Hill to Burn the Beetle!! After the burn, there will be a Bug Crawl (pub crawl) downtown Custer.


Location:   Pageant Hill
Map:   10th Street, Custer, SD 57730
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/barkbeetleblues

The Burning of the Beetle, which is in its 10th year of celebration, brings together the community through art, environmental awareness, and fire.

