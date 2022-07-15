Share |

Burke Stampede Rodeo

Jul 15, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Rip Roarin', Bronc Stompin' Stampede Rodeo featuring professional cowboys and cowgirls competing in Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, Ladie's Break-away Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding.

PRCA Entertainer of the year Justin Rumford is this year's featured entertainment. Dances on the rodeo grounds following the rodeo Friday and Saturday night with Brandon Jones and Dustin Evans.

Fee: $20, kids 8 and under FREE. Advance tickets: $15


Location:   Stampede Arena
Map:   743 W 7th St US Highway 18, Burke, SD 57523
Phone:   605-830-5540
Email:   billiesutton@ffb-sd.com
Website:   http://www.burkestampederodeo.com

All Dates:
Jul 16, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 17, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

743 W 7th St US Highway 18, Burke, SD 57523

