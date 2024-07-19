Burke Stampede Rodeo - Burke
Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024
Rip Roarin', Bronc Stompin' Stampede Rodeo featuring professional cowboys and cowgirls competing in Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, Ladie's Break-away Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding.
Entertainment by the Jessica Loobey Band.
Fee: $20, kids 8 and under FREE. Advance tickets: $15
|Location:
|Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|Burke, SD 57523
|Phone:
|605-830-5540
|Email:
|billiesutton@ffb-sd.com
|Website:
|http://www.burkestampederodeo.com
All Dates:
