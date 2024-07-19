Share |

Burke Stampede Rodeo - Burke

Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024

Rip Roarin', Bronc Stompin' Stampede Rodeo featuring professional cowboys and cowgirls competing in Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, Ladie's Break-away Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding.

Entertainment by the Jessica Loobey Band.

Fee: $20, kids 8 and under FREE. Advance tickets: $15


Location:   Rodeo Grounds
Map:   Burke, SD 57523
Phone:   605-830-5540
Email:   billiesutton@ffb-sd.com
Website:   http://www.burkestampederodeo.com

Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024

