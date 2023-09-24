Busts at the Brothel

Sep 24, 2023 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will sign copies of her book, An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood’s Most Notorious Bordellos from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Brothel Deadwood. Enss will also present Busts at the Brothel. These 30-minute presentations at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. will highlight the raids and arrests during the time the brothels were operating in Deadwood. The event is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. Stop by to meet Chris Enss and tour The Brothel. Snacks and bottled water will be served. Special drawings will be available to brothel visitors throughout the day.