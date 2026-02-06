Calamity's Shindig: Deadwood History's Fundraiser - Deadwood

Feb 27, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane! Join us for musical entertainment by The Lonely Rangers, Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Marshal Con Stapleton, and Jamie Mosher as Calamity Jane; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Catering by Dave; cash bar and auctions. The live auction will be hosted by Terry Hupp. Days of ′76 Museum; 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; admission $50 per person. Advance reservations required. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.

 

Fee: $50


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/calamity-shindig/

All Dates:
Feb 27, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fundraiser with live music, food, auctions, and more.

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable