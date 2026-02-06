Calamity's Shindig: Deadwood History's Fundraiser - Deadwood
Feb 27, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane! Join us for musical entertainment by The Lonely Rangers, Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Marshal Con Stapleton, and Jamie Mosher as Calamity Jane; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Catering by Dave; cash bar and auctions. The live auction will be hosted by Terry Hupp. Days of ′76 Museum; 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; admission $50 per person. Advance reservations required. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.
Fee: $50
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/calamity-shindig/
All Dates:
Fundraiser with live music, food, auctions, and more.
