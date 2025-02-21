Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s Fundraiser - Deadwood
Feb 21, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam and band; and Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Marshal Con Stapleton; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; cash bar and auctions. The live auction will be hosted by Terry Hupp. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; admission $50 per person. Advance reservations required. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732
All Dates:
