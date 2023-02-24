Calamity's Shindig
Feb 24, 2023
No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam, Dalyce Sellers, and Gordy Pratt; Carla Blomberg as the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane, and Andy Moser as Marshal Con Stapleton; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates; cash bar, and auctions. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; admission $50 per person. Advance reservations required. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.
Fee: $50 per person
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://150 Sherman Street
All Dates:
