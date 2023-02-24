Share |

Calamity's Shindig - Deadwood

Feb 24, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam, Dalyce Sellers, and Mike Connor; Sarah Carlson as the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane, and Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Marshal Con Stapleton; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; cash bar, and auctions. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; admission $50 per person. Advance reservations required. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.

 

Fee: $50 per person


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://150 Sherman Street

All Dates:
