Calamity's Shindig - Deadwood
Feb 23, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane! Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam, Cody Landstrom, Boyd Bristow, and Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Marshal Con Stapleton; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; cash bar, and auctions. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; admission $50 per person. Advance reservations required. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://150 Sherman Street
All Dates:
