Calamity's Shindig: Deadwood History's Fundraiser - Deadwood

Feb 23, 2024

No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane.  Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam, Cody Landstrom, Boyd Bristow, and Mike Connor; Sarah Carlson as the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane, and Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Marshal Con Stapleton; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; cash bar and auctions.  The live auction will be hosted by Terry Hupp.  Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; admission $50 per person.  Advance reservations required.  Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800

