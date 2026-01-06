Calamity's Shindig: Deadwood History's Fundraiser - Deadwood

Feb 27, 2026

No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane! Join us for musical entertainment by The Lonely Rangers and Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Marshal Con Stapleton; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Catering by Dave; cash bar and auctions. The live auction will be hosted by Terry Hupp.

Days of ‘76 Museum; 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; admission $50 per person. Advance reservations required. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.