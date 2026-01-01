Calendar Girls - Rapid City

Jan 16, 2026 - Feb 1, 2026

After spending time at the local hospital, Annie and her best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee for the waiting room. With the help of four fellow Women's Institute members, they decide to be bold and pose nude for an "alternative calendar". The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. This humorous, yet poignant, story is based on the 2003 movie of the same name.



*This production contains mild language and adult content.

TW: Cancer

If you want to know more about the specific content of this show, please contact our Artistic Director at merlyn@bhct.org