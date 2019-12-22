Share |

Campfire Concerto (concert) - Spearfish

Dec 22, 2019 2:00 pm

Music by Paul Larsen, Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow and Chet Murray.

Only 200 tickets are available. All seats reserved.
Tickets: $30


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD
Phone:   605-642-9378
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/

