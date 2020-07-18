CANCELLED - The Murder of Miss Kitty - Deadwood
Jul 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Due to social distancing concerns, Deadwood 1876 Theater shows have been cancelled for summer and fall 2020. Watch Deadwood1876Theater.com for updates, and we'll hope to see you in 2021!
|Location:
|Deadwood Holiday Inn Express
|Map:
|22 Lee Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-580-5799
|Email:
|dwd1876theater@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://deadwood1876theater.com
All Dates:
Jul 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Jul 25, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Aug 1, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Aug 22, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Deadwood 1876 Theater shows have been cancelled for summer and fall 2020.
