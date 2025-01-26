Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Carnival of Silver Skates - Groton
Jan 26, 2025
The Carnival of Silver Skates is the big event for local ice skating enthusiasts. Two performances are given every year on the last Sunday of January. Approximately 125 figure skaters from pre-school to high school participate in this event. A guest skater from out-of-state usually performs also. A Carnival of Silver Skates queen is crowned every year from among the high school skaters.
https://www.grotonsd.gov/
Outdoor Rink
Outdoor Rink 204 W 3rd Ave. Groton, SD
