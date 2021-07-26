Carrie Ingalls 151st Birthday Celebration - Keystone

Jul 26, 2021 - Jul 28, 2021

Would you like to walk in the footsteps of Carrie Ingalls? Yes, that Carrie from "Little House on the Prairie." Here's your chance! Keystone is hosting Carrie's 151st Birthday Festival on July 26th - 28th, 2021. Find out what brought Carrie to the area. See where Carrie went to church. Visit where Carrie shopped. Explore where Carrie's house was. Step into classrooms that Carrie's stepchildren attended. Meet actresses Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle) and Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson) from the television show. Talk with author William Anderson about Ingalls topics. View artifacts from the real Ingalls family. Bring your sunbonnet and experience Carrie's pioneer lifestyle in historic Keystone!

Check us out on Facebook at Keystone Historical Museum. Visit our website to learn about Keystone's history and Carrie's legacy at keystonehistory.com. We very much hope to see you here!

P.S. Mary also lived in Keystone and ultimately passed away here. Laura also visited Carrie here on several occasions. We want you to come to Keystone to walk in these famous women's shoes.

P.S.S. Bring your sock monkey as we are attempting to break a Guinness World Record! (Alison is a big sock monkey fan)

Thank you and see you soon!