Carrie Ingalls 151st Birthday Celebration - Keystone
Jul 26, 2021 - Jul 28, 2021
Would you like to walk in the footsteps of Carrie Ingalls? Yes, that Carrie from "Little House on the Prairie." Here's your chance! Keystone is hosting Carrie's 151st Birthday Festival on July 26th - 28th, 2021. Find out what brought Carrie to the area. See where Carrie went to church. Visit where Carrie shopped. Explore where Carrie's house was. Step into classrooms that Carrie's stepchildren attended. Meet actresses Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle) and Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson) from the television show. Talk with author William Anderson about Ingalls topics. View artifacts from the real Ingalls family. Bring your sunbonnet and experience Carrie's pioneer lifestyle in historic Keystone!
Check us out on Facebook at Keystone Historical Museum. Visit our website to learn about Keystone's history and Carrie's legacy at keystonehistory.com. We very much hope to see you here!
P.S. Mary also lived in Keystone and ultimately passed away here. Laura also visited Carrie here on several occasions. We want you to come to Keystone to walk in these famous women's shoes.
P.S.S. Bring your sock monkey as we are attempting to break a Guinness World Record! (Alison is a big sock monkey fan)
Thank you and see you soon!
|Location:
|Keystone School Museum. Keystone Community Center & School Playground
|Map:
|410 E 3rd Street, Keystone, South Dakota 57751
|Phone:
|(605) 666-4494
|Email:
|keystonehistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.keystonehistory.com
All Dates:
Jul 26, 2021 - Jul 28, 2021
Scheduled events include: Spelling Bee, Look-A-Like Contest, Hoedown & Pot Luck, Raffles, Author Signings and Q&A with actors Nellie & Ms. Beadle and author Bill Anderson.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.