Carrie: the Musical
Oct 16, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Adapted from Stephen King’s 1974 novel Carrie, the musical focuses on an awkward teenage girl with telekinetic powers whose lonely life is dominated by an oppressive, religious, fanatic mother.
Fee: $18.00 and $20.00
|Location:
|Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6045
|Email:
|julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sdstate/479
All Dates:
Oct 14, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 15, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 16, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 17, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Music by Michael Gore. Lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Book by Lawrence D. Cohen. Based on the novel by Stephen King. Contains mild adult language and intense action
