Carrie: the Musical

Oct 16, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Adapted from Stephen King’s 1974 novel Carrie, the musical focuses on an awkward teenage girl with telekinetic powers whose lonely life is dominated by an oppressive, religious, fanatic mother.

 

Fee: $18.00 and $20.00


Location:   Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
Map:   1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-6045
Email:   julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sdstate/479

All Dates:
Oct 14, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 15, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 16, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 17, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Music by Michael Gore. Lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Book by Lawrence D. Cohen. Based on the novel by Stephen King. Contains mild adult language and intense action

