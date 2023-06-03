Casey Tibbs Match of Champions
Jun 3, 2023
Fort Pierre's Casey Tibbs Match of Champions is a spectacular bronc riding event matching the world’s top cowboys against top bucking stock! The winner takes home $15,00 in prize money, a special buckle, and a coveted bronze statue of Casey Tibbs riding out of a tornado, designed by T. R. Chytka to commemorate the first match where a tornado appeared before the sold out crowd and hung for twenty minutes before moving on down the river. Many said it was the spirit of Casey Tibbs making a last appearance for the crowd.
|Location:
|Stanley County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|310 Casey Tibbs St. Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|(605) 494-1094 or (605)222-3499
|Email:
|kalyne@caseytibbs.com
|Website:
|http://www.caseytibbs.com
All Dates:
Jun 3, 2023
