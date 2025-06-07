Casey Tibbs Match of Champions - Fort Pierre

Jun 7, 2025

Fort Pierre's Casey Tibbs Match of Champions is a spectacular bronc riding event matching the world’s top cowboys against top bucking stock! The winner takes home $15,00 in prize money, a special buckle, and a coveted bronze statue of Casey Tibbs riding out of a tornado, designed by T. R. Chytka to commemorate the first match where a tornado appeared before the sold out crowd and hung for twenty minutes before moving on down the river. Many said it was the spirit of Casey Tibbs making a last appearance for the crowd.

Steak fry and bronc riding.