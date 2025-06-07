Casey Tibbs Match of Champions - Fort Pierre

Jun 7, 2025

 Fort Pierre's Casey Tibbs Match of Champions is a spectacular bronc riding event matching the world’s top cowboys against top bucking stock! The winner takes home $15,00 in prize money, a special buckle, and a coveted bronze statue of Casey Tibbs riding out of a tornado, designed by T. R. Chytka to commemorate the first match where a tornado appeared before the sold out crowd and hung for twenty minutes before moving on down the river.  Many said it was the spirit of Casey Tibbs making a last appearance for the crowd.

 Steak fry and bronc riding.

 

 


Location:   Stanley County Fairgrounds
Map:   310 Casey Tibbs St. Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   (605) 494-1094 or (605) 222-3499
Email:   kalyne@caseytibbs.com
Website:   http://www.caseytibbs.com

All Dates:
Jun 7, 2025

Fort Pierre's Casey Tibbs Match of Champions is a spectacular bronc riding event matching the world’s top cowboys against top bucking stock! The winner takes home $15,00 in prize money, a special buckle, and a coveted bronze statue of Casey Tibbs riding out of a tornado, designed by T. R. Chytka to commemorate the first match where a tornado appeared before the sold out crowd and hung for ...
Stanley County Fairgrounds
Stanley County Fairgrounds 57532 310 Casey Tibbs St. Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable