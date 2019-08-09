Share |

Castlewood Days - Castlewood

Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

2 person golf scramble, kiddie parade, lawnmower poker run, 4th annual glow volleyball tournament, pancake feed, 5K, tractor show, car show, car show, parade, softball, street dance ft. Eclipse, 2nd annual mattress races, co-ed softball tournament, kids pedal pull, potluck, community church service and kids’ activities.


Castlewood, SD 57223
Phone:   605-880-6970
Website:   http://www.castlewoodcity.com/government/castlewood-days/

57223 Castlewood, SD 57223

