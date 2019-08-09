Castlewood Days - Castlewood
Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
2 person golf scramble, kiddie parade, lawnmower poker run, 4th annual glow volleyball tournament, pancake feed, 5K, tractor show, car show, car show, parade, softball, street dance ft. Eclipse, 2nd annual mattress races, co-ed softball tournament, kids pedal pull, potluck, community church service and kids’ activities.
|Map:
|Castlewood, SD 57223
|Phone:
|605-880-6970
|Website:
|http://www.castlewoodcity.com/government/castlewood-days/
All Dates:
Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
Pancake feed, 5K run/walk, tractor show, kids’ pedal tractor pull, bean bag tournament, car show and more.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.