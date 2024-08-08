Share |

Castlewood Days - Castlewood

Aug 8, 2024 - Aug 11, 2024

Parade, kids’ pedal pull, lawnmower poker run, bean bag tournament, car show, street dance and community church service.


Location:   Downtown
Map:   Castlewood, SD 57223
Phone:   605-880-6970
Website:   http://www.castlewoodcity.com/government/castlewood-days/

