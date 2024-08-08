Castlewood Days - Castlewood
Aug 8, 2024 - Aug 11, 2024
Parade, kids’ pedal pull, lawnmower poker run, bean bag tournament, car show, street dance and community church service.
|Location:
|Downtown
|Map:
|Castlewood, SD 57223
|Phone:
|605-880-6970
|Website:
|http://www.castlewoodcity.com/government/castlewood-days/
All Dates:
Aug 8, 2024 - Aug 11, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.