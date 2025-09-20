Celebrate 15 years of Play at the Children's Museum of SD - Brookings

Sep 20, 2025 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

We are celebrating 15 years of Play in Downtown Brookings by hosting a community celebration on our front lawn.

Join us for:

  • Lakota Cultural Demonstration, including dances and oral storytelling, with Robert Yellowhawk and his family
  • Community Art Project with Xavier Pastrano
  • Tie-dye a Museum celebration shirt
  • Activities and games
  • Stories and connection

In addition:

  • Cafe Coteau will host a $5 community meal from 10 am – 1 pm. On the menu: Breakfast Tacos
  • Our gift shop, Play Central Toys & Books, will also offer a 15% discount to Museum members all day long!

The best place to play is everywhere, inside the museum, outside the museum, and all around the community. Thank you for being a part of our story. We can’t wait to play along with you.

Please note: The event is free. Museum entrance is available by paid admission or membership.


Location:   Children's Museum of SD
Map:   521 4th Street Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-6700
Email:   kvilhauer@prairieplay.org
Website:   http://prairieplay.org

