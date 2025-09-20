Celebrate 15 years of Play at the Children's Museum of SD - Brookings
Sep 20, 2025 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
We are celebrating 15 years of Play in Downtown Brookings by hosting a community celebration on our front lawn.
Join us for:
- Lakota Cultural Demonstration, including dances and oral storytelling, with Robert Yellowhawk and his family
- Community Art Project with Xavier Pastrano
- Tie-dye a Museum celebration shirt
- Activities and games
- Stories and connection
In addition:
- Cafe Coteau will host a $5 community meal from 10 am – 1 pm. On the menu: Breakfast Tacos
- Our gift shop, Play Central Toys & Books, will also offer a 15% discount to Museum members all day long!
The best place to play is everywhere, inside the museum, outside the museum, and all around the community. Thank you for being a part of our story. We can’t wait to play along with you.
Please note: The event is free. Museum entrance is available by paid admission or membership.
|Location:
|Children's Museum of SD
|Map:
|521 4th Street Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-6700
|Email:
|kvilhauer@prairieplay.org
|Website:
|http://prairieplay.org
All Dates:
