Celebrate 15 years of Play at the Children's Museum of SD - Brookings

Sep 20, 2025 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

We are celebrating 15 years of Play in Downtown Brookings by hosting a community celebration on our front lawn.

Join us for:

Lakota Cultural Demonstration, including dances and oral storytelling, with Robert Yellowhawk and his family

Community Art Project with Xavier Pastrano

Tie-dye a Museum celebration shirt

Activities and games

Stories and connection

In addition:

Cafe Coteau will host a $5 community meal from 10 am – 1 pm. On the menu: Breakfast Tacos

Our gift shop, Play Central Toys & Books, will also offer a 15% discount to Museum members all day long!

The best place to play is everywhere, inside the museum, outside the museum, and all around the community. Thank you for being a part of our story. We can’t wait to play along with you.

Please note: The event is free. Museum entrance is available by paid admission or membership.