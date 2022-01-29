Celebrate Chinese New Year!
Jan 29, 2022 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the tiger. Participants will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The program is free to participants, but reservations are required. Please call Tia Stensen, Deadwood History Archivist, at 605-722-4800 for reservations.
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|605-722-4800
|http://DeadwoodHistory.com
