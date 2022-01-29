Share |

Celebrate Chinese New Year!

Jan 29, 2022 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the tiger. Participants will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.  The program is free to participants, but reservations are required.  Please call Tia Stensen, Deadwood History Archivist, at 605-722-4800 for reservations.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Phone:   605-722-4800
Website:   http://DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Jan 29, 2022 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the tiger. Participants will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.  The program is free to participants, but reservations are required.  Please ...
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center

Search All Events By Day

January (2022)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable