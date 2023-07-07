Share |

Celebrate Sisseton Days - Sisseton

Jul 7, 2023 - Jul 9, 2023

Glow run, golf, kickball and bean bag tournaments, giant trike races, alumni banquet, bar hop/poker run, street dance, vendor booths, pancake breakfast, worship service, parade and show and shine.


Location:   Sisseton, SD
Map:   Sisseton, SD 57262
Phone:   605-698-7261
Email:   celebratesisseton@gmail.com

All Dates:
Come celebrate the town of Sisseton!

Sisseton, SD
