Share |

Celebrate World Wildlife Day - Custer

Mar 7, 2020 1:00 pm

Talks about native animals and telemetry demonstration.


Location:   Custer State Park Visitors Center
Map:   13329 U.S. Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4515
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1151/

All Dates:
Mar 7, 2020 1:00 pm

Talks about native animals and telemetry demonstration.
Custer State Park Visitors Center
Custer State Park Visitors Center 13329 13329 U.S. Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable