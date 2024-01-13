Celebrating MLK Weekend - Aberdeen

Jan 13, 2024 - Jan 15, 2024

Celebrate the MLK Weekend at Allevity from January 13-15 with an unbeatable offer!

Enjoy three hours of non-stop fun with unlimited access to our exciting attractions, including laser tag, mini bowling, and more. As an extra treat, receive a $17 game card to use on your favorite arcade games. All of this for just $28 – a perfect way to make the most of the long weekend with friends and family.



Elevate your holiday with laughter, competition, and memorable moments at Allevity!

Fee: $28