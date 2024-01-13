Share |

Celebrating MLK Weekend - Aberdeen

Jan 13, 2024 - Jan 15, 2024

Celebrate the MLK Weekend at Allevity from January 13-15 with an unbeatable offer!

Enjoy three hours of non-stop fun with unlimited access to our exciting attractions, including laser tag, mini bowling, and more. As an extra treat, receive a $17 game card to use on your favorite arcade games. All of this for just $28 – a perfect way to make the most of the long weekend with friends and family.

Elevate your holiday with laughter, competition, and memorable moments at Allevity!

 

Fee: $28


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   http://allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Jan 13, 2024 - Jan 15, 2024

Celebrate the MLK Weekend at Allevity from January 13-15 with an unbeatable offer! Enjoy three hours of non-stop fun with unlimited access to our exciting attractions, including laser tag, mini bowling, and more. As an extra treat, receive a $17 game card to use on your favorite arcade games. All of this for just $28 – a perfect way to make the most of the long weekend with friends and family.Elevate ...
Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

January (2024)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable