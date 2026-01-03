Celebrating Women Who Inspire Us - Deadwood
Mar 21, 2026 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Hear from local women as they share their life experiences and accomplishments, enjoy a story about influential women from around the world, and create a heartfelt thank-you note for an important woman in your life, like a family member, teacher, or coach. Days of ′76 Museum; 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For students in grades K–6. This inspiring event is free, but reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 605-578-1657.
Fee: $Free, reservations are required
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/celebrating-women-who-inspire-us/
All Dates:
Join Deadwood History, Inc. for a special morning in honor of Women’s History Month.
