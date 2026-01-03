Celebrating Women Who Inspire Us - Deadwood

Mar 21, 2026 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Hear from local women as they share their life experiences and accomplishments, enjoy a story about influential women from around the world, and create a heartfelt thank-you note for an important woman in your life, like a family member, teacher, or coach. Days of ′76 Museum; 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For students in grades K–6. This inspiring event is free, but reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 605-578-1657.

Fee: $Free, reservations are required