Celebration of Freedom

Jun 30, 2022 - Jul 4, 2022

The Parkston Community will be celebrating all Veteran's, but emphasizing the Vietnam Era Veterans. The Traveling Vietnam Wall will be viewable 24 hours a day. There are lots of activities each day with free concerts being held each evening. We will feature speakers, authors, artists, food trucks, entertainment.

 

Fee: No Cost


Location:   Parkston
Map:   102 South Anna Street, Parkston, SD 57366
Phone:   605.505.0556
Email:   rob.monson@sasd.org
Website:   http://www.parkstoncelebration.com

All Dates:
Traveling Vietnam Wall - Celebrating ALL Veterans

