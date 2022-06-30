Celebration of Freedom
Jun 30, 2022 - Jul 4, 2022
The Parkston Community will be celebrating all Veteran's, but emphasizing the Vietnam Era Veterans. The Traveling Vietnam Wall will be viewable 24 hours a day. There are lots of activities each day with free concerts being held each evening. We will feature speakers, authors, artists, food trucks, entertainment.
Fee: $No Cost
|Location:
|Parkston
|Map:
|102 South Anna Street, Parkston, SD 57366
|Phone:
|605.505.0556
|Email:
|rob.monson@sasd.org
|Website:
|http://www.parkstoncelebration.com
All Dates:
Traveling Vietnam Wall - Celebrating ALL Veterans
