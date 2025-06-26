Celebration of Shakespeare Festival - Vermillion

Jun 26, 2025 - Jun 29, 2025

The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival welcomes you to its 2025 season: "A Celebration of Shakespeare!"

 

Workshops, discussions, live music, vendors and performance of Romeo and Juliet.


Location:   Prentis Park
Map:   Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-622-0423
Website:   http://www.sdshakespearefestival.org

All Dates:
Jun 26, 2025 - Jun 29, 2025

The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival welcomes you to its 2025 season: "A Celebration of Shakespeare!"   Workshops, discussions, live music, vendors and performance of Romeo and Juliet.
Prentis Park
Prentis Park 57069 Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable