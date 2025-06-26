Celebration of Shakespeare Festival - Vermillion
Jun 26, 2025 - Jun 29, 2025
The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival welcomes you to its 2025 season: "A Celebration of Shakespeare!"
Workshops, discussions, live music, vendors and performance of Romeo and Juliet.
|Location:
|Prentis Park
|Map:
|Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-622-0423
|Website:
|http://www.sdshakespearefestival.org
All Dates:
