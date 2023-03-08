Share |

Celtic Angels Ireland - Sioux Falls

Mar 8, 2023

‍Escape to Verdant Valleys
and Heathery Highlands.
Step back in time to the Land of Saints and Scholars.
Lose yourself in the alluring Angels’ magical melodies Feel your heart pound to raucous rhythms of the champion Celtic Knights Dancers. Immerse yourself in Ireland’s infectious influences across the Wild Blue Ocean to the Amber Waves of Grain and Beyond.


Location:   Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/shen-yun

Celtic Angels Ireland is a theatrical feast for all ages.

