Center of the Nation Walleye Tournament
May 6, 2023 - May 7, 2023
Head to Belle Fourche, the center of America, for the annual Center of the Nation Walleye Tournament!
76 boats fish for the biggest Walleye! The winners receive a cash prize!
The event is hosted by the High Plains Anglers.
|Location:
|Rocky Point Recreation Area
|Map:
|18513 Fishermans Rd, Belle Fourche, SD 57717
|Phone:
|(605) 645-8949
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/2153/
All Dates:
