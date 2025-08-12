Central South Dakota Christmas Bird Count - Organizational Meeting - Pierre

Dec 11, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Christmas Bird Count is the oldest, on-going citizen science project in the US. Every year during the final weeks of December/beginning of January, thousands of people go out to identify and count the birds they observe and report their findings to Audubon. This data provides scientists with important information to understand the health of bird populations, watersheds, and more.

Whether you are a pro birder or are just starting out, please join us at the South Dakota Discovery Center for this organizational meeting to participate in our local Christmas Bird Count on Sunday December 14.
Note: This is a hybrid meeting. You can participate in this meeting via Zoom but you must register to receive the Zoom link.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=59536741&orgcode=SDDC

