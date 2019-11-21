"Century of Show Business" (movie) - Sioux Falls
Nov 21, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Enjoy "Century of Show Business," a history of entertainment from silent movies to talkies, presented by Jeff Logan, Dells Theater.
Admission: free
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-951-9200
|Email:
|sandy@minnehahahistry.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
Nov 21, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Enjoy "Century of Show Business," a history of entertainment from silent movies to talkies.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.