"Century of Show Business" (movie) - Sioux Falls

Nov 21, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Enjoy "Century of Show Business," a history of entertainment from silent movies to talkies, presented by Jeff Logan, Dells Theater.

Admission: free


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   sandy@minnehahahistry.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

All Dates:
Enjoy "Century of Show Business," a history of entertainment from silent movies to talkies. 

