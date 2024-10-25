Chamber's Crypt Haunted Tour - Sturgis

Oct 25, 2024 - Oct 26, 2024

The Chamber’s annual “Chamber’s Crypt” Haunted House is a popular event in late October featuring four evenings of spooks and chills! 

The Chamber works hard to create a skin-crawling adventure for participants with the help of youth volunteers from Sturgis Brown High School; students lend their acting and design skills to this frightening event every year to raise funds for club activities. Not only is it fun (and frightening!) for kids and adults, but it helps support our local high school clubs as well!

Supports the Chamber of Commerce and our local high school Drama Club!


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Sturgis, SD 57785
Phone:   (605) 347-2556
Website:   https://sturgisareachamber.com/events/signature-events/chambers-crypt-haunted-house

