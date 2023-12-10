Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting - Sioux Falls

Dec 10, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

South Dakota's eighth annual Public Menorah Lighting will be a spectacular day with family and friends. Including an epic Gelt Drop by the Sioux Falls Fire Department and their fire trucks!



Enjoy hot potato latkes, donuts, and of course, loads of chocolate 'gelt'! This event is for all ages, fun for the entire family, open to the public and free of charge.



For more information, you may visit https://www.jewishsd.org/chanukah.html or email info@jewishsd.org.