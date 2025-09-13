Charity UTV Ride

Sep 13, 2025 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

We are hosting a Charity UTV ride to benefit the Black Hills Services Cooperative. Register for the ride starting at 8AM at the Mystic Hills Hideaway Lodge. It is $40 per driver which includes meal and T-Shirt and additional riders are $20 which includes meal. Free rides for clients of BHSCC ( people with disabilities) are from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The ride starts at 10:30 where you may follow along. Dinner will include pulled pork and sides.


Location:   Custer Peak Off Road Rentals & Mystic Hills Hideaway
Map:   21766 Custer Peak Rd, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-569-9216
Email:   office@ridecusterpeak.com

All Dates:
Sep 13, 2025 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

We are hosting a Charity UTV ride to benefit the Black Hills Services Cooperative. Register for the ride starting at 8AM at the Mystic Hills Hideaway Lodge. It is $40 per driver which includes meal and T-Shirt and additional riders are $20 which includes meal. Free rides for clients of BHSCC ( people with disabilities) are from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The ride starts at 10:30 where you may follow along. ...
Custer Peak Off Road Rentals & Mystic Hills Hideaway
Custer Peak Off Road Rentals & Mystic Hills Hideaway 21766 21766 Custer Peak Rd, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable