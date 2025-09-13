Charity UTV Ride

Sep 13, 2025 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

We are hosting a Charity UTV ride to benefit the Black Hills Services Cooperative. Register for the ride starting at 8AM at the Mystic Hills Hideaway Lodge. It is $40 per driver which includes meal and T-Shirt and additional riders are $20 which includes meal. Free rides for clients of BHSCC ( people with disabilities) are from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The ride starts at 10:30 where you may follow along. Dinner will include pulled pork and sides.