Charlie Moyen Memorial Fishing Tournament
Jun 3, 2023
Join Burke for the Charlie Moyen Memorial Fishing Tournament, located in the Buryanek Recreation Area.
A maximum of 50 boats is permitted.
|Location:
|Buryanek Recreation Area
|Map:
|27450 Buryanek Rd, Burke, SD 57523
|Phone:
|(605) 425-2873
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/2295/
All Dates:
