Share |

Charlie Moyen Memorial Fishing Tournament

Jun 3, 2023

Join Burke for the Charlie Moyen Memorial Fishing Tournament, located in the Buryanek Recreation Area. 

A maximum of 50 boats is permitted. 


Location:   Buryanek Recreation Area
Map:   27450 Buryanek Rd, Burke, SD 57523
Phone:   (605) 425-2873
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/2295/

All Dates:
Jun 3, 2023

Join Burke for the Charlie Moyen Memorial Fishing Tournament, located in the Buryanek Recreation Area.  A maximum of 50 boats is permitted. 
Buryanek Recreation Area
Buryanek Recreation Area 27450 27450 Buryanek Rd, Burke, SD 57523

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable