Cheers to Liberty

Oct 25, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us and over 200 influential ACLU supporters, businesses, and community leaders and decision makers, as we eat, drink, and raise funds to support our mission to:
Hold the government accountable for its treatment of incarcerated people and to make the state criminal justice system more fair.
Fight for LGBT equality in the courts and the legislature by advancing and strengthening protections while defeating backlash legislation.
End voter suppression and guarantee an easy and equal vote for every South Dakotan.
Questions? Please contact us at southdakota@aclu.org.

 

Fee: $30 student ticket, $40 ticket, $500 for table of 8 guests


Location:   Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
Map:   201 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Email:   southdakota@aclu.org
Website:   http://www.action.aclu.org/event/sd-cheers-to-liberty-2018

All Dates:
