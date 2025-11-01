Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D'Oeuvres - Lead

Nov 1, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thirty-three years! Come tantalize your taste buds at the “33rd Annual Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres.” The event will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at the Roundhouse (Dakota Gold Corp) 106 Glendale, Lead SD with food from 5-7 p.m. and cash bar open until 8 p.m. Last year's event sold out. Tickets are $25, they can be purchased in advance and at the door until gone.

One hundred dollar cash prize for best overall cheesecake (Linda Maxwell Cheesecake Diva Award); and, one hundred dollars for best overall hors d’oeuvre. And also a fifty dollar cash prize for People’s Choice for both cheesecakes and hors d’oeuvres.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lead Deadwood Arts Center. An auction will also be held with proceeds going to the Lead Deadwood Arts Center Scholarship Fund. For more information, go to www.leaddeadwoodartscenter.com or call 605-584-1461.

Fee: $25