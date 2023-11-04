Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D'Oeuvres - Lead

Nov 4, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thirty-one years! Come tantalize your taste buds at the “31st Anniversary of the Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres.” The event will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Roundhouse (Dakota Gold Corp) 106 Glendale, Lead SD with food from 5-7 p.m. and cash bar open until 8 p.m. Last year's event sold out. This year, tables can be reserved in advance by calling Sarah Canida at 605-591-2287. Tickets are $25 and will also be sold at the door until gone. Entries are needed for both cheesecakes and hors d'oeuvres. One hundred dollar award for "Judges Choice Hors D’Oeuvres" and, for “Judges Choice Linda Maxwell Cheesecake Diva Award" for best overall. First and second place awards for judges choice taste and presentation, and first and second place awards for people’s choice. For registration forms go to www.leaddeadwoodartscenter.com or call 605-591-2287. The event is a fundraiser for the Lead Deadwood Arts Center with fun door prizes and a live auction with local art.

Fee: $25