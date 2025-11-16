Chicago Live in Concert at the Dacotah Bank Center - Brookings
Nov 16, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Legendary rock band Chicago is bringing their iconic sound to the Dacotah Bank Center this fall! Don’t miss an unforgettable night of classic hits, soaring horns, and timeless energy on November 16!
Whether you’ve loved them for decades or are discovering them for the first time, this is your chance to experience Chicago live in concert.
Tickets are available to purchase at the Active Heating Box Office or online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/50017.
|Location:
|Dacotah Bank Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Avenue Brookings SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-7539
|Email:
|info@dacotahbankcenter.com
|Website:
|http://dacotahbankcenter.com
All Dates:
Nov 16, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.