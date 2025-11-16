Chicago Live in Concert at the Dacotah Bank Center - Brookings

Nov 16, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Legendary rock band Chicago is bringing their iconic sound to the Dacotah Bank Center this fall! Don’t miss an unforgettable night of classic hits, soaring horns, and timeless energy on November 16!

Whether you’ve loved them for decades or are discovering them for the first time, this is your chance to experience Chicago live in concert.