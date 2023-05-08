Chicago The Musical
May 8, 2023 - May 9, 2023
After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 10th
|Location:
|Fine Arts Theatre - The Monument
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-4115
|Website:
|https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/chicago2023
All Dates:
