Chicago The Musical

May 8, 2023 - May 9, 2023

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 10th


Location:   Fine Arts Theatre - The Monument
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-4115
Website:   https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/chicago2023

All Dates:
