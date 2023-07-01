Share |

Children's Day - Mitchell

Jul 1, 2023 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join the Wakpa Ipaksan, a drumming, singing, dancing group comprised of Native American children, listen to an elder as he tells stories from long ago. Make corn husk dolls, learn about archaeology and the people who lived here 1,000 years ago. Dig for a free arrowhead!
All children must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Fee: $10 Adults, $5 Seniors 60+, $4 Students 18+ w/ID, Children 17 & under free


Location:   Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
Map:   3200 Indian Village Road PO Box 621, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   6059965473
Email:   director@mitchellindianvillage.org
Website:   https://www.mitchellindianvillage.org

All Dates:
A day for the children!

