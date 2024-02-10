Share |

Chinese New Year! - Deadwood

Feb 10, 2024 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dragon. Participants will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. Author Robin Carmody will be reading from her book, But Nana....Where Was Deadwood's Chinatown?

For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.  The program is free to participants, but reservations are required.  Please call Tia Stenson-Cunningham, Deadwood History Archivist, at 605-722-4800 for reservations.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Phone:   605-722-4800
Website:   http://DeadwoodHistory.com

