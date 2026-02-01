Chinese New Year Celebration - Deadwood

Feb 21, 2026

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Horse. Students will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony.

For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.  The program is free to participants, but reservations are required.  For more information or to reserve a spot, call 605-578-1657.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Website:   http://DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Feb 21, 2026

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Horse. Students will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.  The program is free to participants, but reservations are required.  ...
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable