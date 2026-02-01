Chinese New Year Celebration - Deadwood

Feb 21, 2026

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Horse. Students will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony.

For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The program is free to participants, but reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 605-578-1657.