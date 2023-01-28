Share |

Chinese New Year - Deadwood

Jan 28, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rabbit. Participants will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The program is free to participants, but reservations are required. Please call Tia Stenson-Cunningham, Deadwood History Archivist, at 605-722-4800 for reservations.

 

Fee: $Free but reservations are required.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Tia@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://150 Sherman Street

