Chinese New Year Youth Celebration - Deadwood
Feb 21, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Horse. Students will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The program is free to participants, but reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 605-578-1657.
Fee: $Free but reservations are required
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/chinese-new-year-youth-celebration/
All Dates:
Celebrate and learn about the Chinese New Year.
